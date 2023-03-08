The Nebraska wrestling team qualified seven wrestlers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 16-18, with four earning a top-four seed or higher.

Mikey Labriola earned the Huskers' highest seed at No. 2 in the 174-pound weight class and has a chance to become Nebraska's first five-time All-American.

Liam Cronin (125) and Peyton Robb (157) both earned No. 3 seeds, while Brock Hardy (141) is a 4 seed. It's Cronin's second NCAA bid, while Robb is making his third trip. Hardy, 27-5, is making his first tournament appearance.

Silas Allred, the Big Ten champion at 197, is an eight seed. Bubba Wilson (165) and Lenny Pinto (184) will join the Huskers at the NCAA Tournament seeded No. 25 and No. 13, respectively.

Lincoln East graduate Maxx Mayfield is seeded 18th at 165 pounds for Northwestern, and Millard South grad Isaac Truble is a sixth seed for NC State at 165.

TENNIS: Nebraska's William Gleason was named the Big Ten men's athlete of the week. The Lincoln native went 8-1 with a doubles and singles win against Ball State, and went 6-1 and a runner-up finish at the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship in La Jolla, California.