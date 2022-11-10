NU mbb print

Fred Hoiberg’s old teams thrived on pace and three-pointers. The new one eats punches and pushes opposing players off their cuts.

That’s called playing physical, and the Huskers leaned hard into that brand during Thursday’s 75-61 win over Omaha at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers cooled down to 36.8% from three-point range after a hot shooting start and made just 18 of the 31 free throws they attempted.

But the power and aggression behind that attempt number – tied for NU’s second highest since 2019-20 – is what caught Hoiberg’s eye.

“I thought the physicality that our team played with was the thing that I'm most happy with,” Hoiberg said. “You have to have that. You can't back down when teams go on runs. We've kept the physicality, and eventually we took the lid off the basket.”

That ethos was flowing through the locker room long before tip-off. Hoiberg invited Denim Dawson’s father, a former special forces Marine to speak with players Wednesday about accountability, togetherness and leadership. In his world, he told players, if he falls short of those benchmarks, “it’s life or death,” Hoiberg said.

Perhaps Dawson’s father struck a chord in Blaise Keita, the junior college big man who scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his second career start. He played 27 minutes, too, which is 17 more than he was allowed during his first start Monday against Maine.

What changed?

I love this team like my brothers,” Keita said. “In practice, [they were] talking to me like, ‘Don't panic.' He's like, play like when you were in junior college. We need you.' And tonight, I'd say, yeah, I know my teammates trust me. I have to bring energy in this game and show (more).”

Keita wasn’t the only Husker that changed his tune after a disappointing opening night. Sophomore guard C.J. Wilcher, who scored seven points on 2-of-8 shooting Monday, scored 21 on 8-of-12 shooting against the Mavericks. Wilcher shot so many extra jumpers to prepare for Thursday’s game that Hoiberg caught the sharpshooter shaking his arm in fatigue at one point. Hoiberg, who called Wilcher “a machine” for his obsessive work ethic, wondered if Wilcher shot too many jumpers.

But as Emmanuel Bandoumel said after the game, “It did work.”

So did Nebraska’s defensive coverages against Mavericks guard Frankie Fidler, who averaged over 12 points per game as a freshman last season. Fiddler finished with eight points on 1-8 shooting in 27 minutes before fouling out.

Omaha coach Chris Crutchfield said Fidler is still adjusting to being the top priority on opponents’ scouting report. But he credited NU’s defense for forcing him to work for every touch.

“They made it hard for him to catch it,” Crutchfield said. “And then when he did catch it, they crowded him and used their length and their athleticism.”

Those are still novel descriptions of a Hoiberg-coached teams to Nebraska fans’ ears. But they’ll get used to it if the Huskers outperform their (extremely low) preseason expectations. Through two games against two mid-majors, NU’s new identity works. Hoiberg is 2-0 for the first time in his tenure, and he has neither pace or space to thank for it.