NU/Area news

For the second week in a row, the Nebraska volleyball team will play in a matchup of top-five teams.
In the new American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday, Wisconsin remained at No. 1 and the Huskers stayed at No. 4. The Huskers and Badgers will play two matches against each other this weekend in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers are 10-0 and Nebraska 7-1.
Nebraska’s last match against the No. 1 team in the country was against Stanford in the 2018 national championship match, which Stanford won in five sets.
In 2019, Nebraska played in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup when Nebraska was No. 1, with the Huskers losing to Stanford in that match.
Last weekend the Huskers split two matches against No. 5 Minnesota, with the Huskers earning the sweep in the second match.
Minnesota remained at No. 5 in the poll and is just 37 points behind the Huskers in the voting of 60 coaches.
MORE VOLLEYBALL: The start time for Nebraska’s match against Wisconsin on Saturday has been changed to 8 p.m. The match still will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. The teams will also play Friday at 7 p.m. on BTN.
BASKETBALL: The Nebraska Wesleyan men's team picked up its second win in three days with a 75-54 victory over Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota, Monday. The Prairie Wolves defense held Crown to just two three-pointers in the first half and allowed a season-low 21 points for 34-21 lead at halftime. Landon Toreneten led NWU with 14 points. ... Connor Riekenberg, who pitched in 12 points against Crown for NWU, was named the American Rivers Conference men's basketball player of the week Monday. The Lincoln East grad scored 21 points in Saturday's road win over Luther and went 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. ... The Creighton men jumped one spot to No. 13 in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Bluejays were idle last week and face DePaul on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Omaha.
GYMNASTICS: Nebraska's Taylor Christopulos was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the second week in a row. Christopulos excelled at Sunday's triangular at Illinois, notching a 14.70 on a vault for his third vault individual title in as many meets.
RIFLE: The Huskers fell to Memphis 4,698-4,685 at the NCAA qualifier Monday in Murray, Kentucky. Rachel Martin led Nebraska, placing runner-up in smallbore with a career-best mark of 590. The Huskers will find out if their season-long performances will still net them a second-straight NCAA Championships appearance on Tuesday. NU next competes at the Great American Rifle Conference Championship this weekend.
SWIMMING: Nebraska will compete in the five-day Big Ten Championships beginning Tuesday. The swimming championships will compete in Minneapolis at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center while the diving portion will be held in West Lafayette, Indiana.
