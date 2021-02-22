NU/Area news

For the second week in a row, the Nebraska volleyball team will play in a matchup of top-five teams.

In the new American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released Monday, Wisconsin remained at No. 1 and the Huskers stayed at No. 4. The Huskers and Badgers will play two matches against each other this weekend in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers are 10-0 and Nebraska 7-1.

Nebraska’s last match against the No. 1 team in the country was against Stanford in the 2018 national championship match, which Stanford won in five sets.

In 2019, Nebraska played in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup when Nebraska was No. 1, with the Huskers losing to Stanford in that match.

Last weekend the Huskers split two matches against No. 5 Minnesota, with the Huskers earning the sweep in the second match.

Minnesota remained at No. 5 in the poll and is just 37 points behind the Huskers in the voting of 60 coaches.

MORE VOLLEYBALL: The start time for Nebraska’s match against Wisconsin on Saturday has been changed to 8 p.m. The match still will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. The teams will also play Friday at 7 p.m. on BTN.