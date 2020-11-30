NU/Area news

Omaha Skutt's Renee Saunders was one of two coaches to be named the 2020 American Volleyball Coaches Association national high school coach of the year Monday.
Saunders, in her 10th season at the helm, guided Skutt to a sixth straight Class B state championship and a 35-1 record. The SkyHawks defeated Norris in four sets in the state final at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 7.
As of Week 9, Skutt is ranked No. 1 in the AVCA/USA Today Super 25 national rankings.
The AVCA coach of the year recipients are invited to coach in the Under Armour All-America match. Because this year's all-star match has been canceled, Saunders will be invited to coach in the 2021 event.
Saunders will be honored during the AVCA's virtual convention later in December.
FOOTBALL: Nebraska added another walk-on player to its 2021 recruiting class. The latest addition is Millard North defensive back Blake Closman, who announced via Twitter his intention to join the program in college. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, according to his Hudl profile, finished 2020 with 54 tackles (6.5 for loss), three interceptions and a forced fumble and caught a couple of touchdowns on offense, too. Closman is the 11th known member of Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class.
BASKETBALL: Omaha's Marlon Ruffin was named Summit League player of the week. Ruffin came off the bench to lead the Mavericks in scoring against Austin Peay (20 points) and Middle Tennessee (18). He finished 18-of-19 from the free-throw line. ... The Creighton men moved up to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday. The Bluejays, who host Omaha on Tuesday, are coming off a 69-58 win against North Dakota State. It's the 14th time Creighton has reached the top 10. ... The 21st-ranked Oregon men’s program announced it would play two games in Omaha — against Missouri on Wednesday and Seton Hall on Friday. Ducks coach Dana Altman was the longtime coach at Creighton, in Omaha, before leaving for Oregon and he has remained close friends with athletic director Bruce Rasmussen. Rasmussen served as the middleman to get the Ducks and Pirates together on Creighton's home court at the CHI Health Center.
COLLEGES: Midland announced changes to its athletic attendance policy beginning immediately. Visiting fans and the general public will not be permitted into any games or events at Midland, and home fans will be limited to four immediate family members. The new attendance policy is effective through December
