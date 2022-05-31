NU/Area news

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  Updated
Husker golfer Megan Whittaker and Lincoln Pius X senior-to-be Nicole Kolbas both shot 1-under-par 71s to become co-medalists in the qualifying of the 99th Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship on Tuesday at Elks Country Club in Columbus. 

After a random draw, Kolbas was named the top seed and she cruised to a Round of 16 win, defeating Omaha's Emily Karmazin 6 and 4 to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. Whittaker won her match in similar fashion, dispatching of Wahoo's Brooke Thiele 6 and 5. 

Defending champion Kirsten Baete of Beatrice easily took down Katie Ruge, 4 and 3.  Carrie Bostar, Danica Badura, Sydney Taake and Allison Comer also advanced past the Round of 16. 

The quarterfinals begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, with semifinals set for later in the day.

