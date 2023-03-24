The University of Nebraska is receiving national recognition for its work with Special Olympics.

Special Olympics Nebraska announced this week that Nebraska Athletics is getting national banner recognition for its work providing inclusive sports and activities for students both with and without disabilities.

NU will join other schools that received the honor, which includes a banner to display. There was an award presentation during the Husker women's basketball team's home game against Iowa on Feb. 18.

TENNIS: The Husker men won their fifth straight match, beating Michigan State 5-2 at the Dillon Tennis Center in their outdoor home season debut. Nic Wiedenhorn and Leo Linquet won at No. 2 doubles, and Roni Hietaranta and Shunya Maruyama won at No. 3 doubles to secure the doubles point for Nebraska. Maruyama and Weidenhorn added singles wins for Nebraska. Up next for the Huskers is a home match Sunday against Michigan.

GOLF: The Nebraska men's team is traveling to Wilmington, North Carolina, this weekend for the Seahawk Intercollegiate. The Huskers will play 36 holes on Sunday at the Country Club of Landfall, with the third round taking place Monday.

SWIMMING: Emily Haines and JoJo Randby were among 60 Husker athletes to be named academic All-Big Ten. Haimes, a senior majoring in psychology, and Randby, a sophomore majoring in human resources management, were the only Huskers with 4.0 grade-point averages.