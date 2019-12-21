NU-Area news

Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney scored 14 points apiece and Creighton pulled away in the final minute to beat Arizona State 67-60 in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday night for its sixth straight victory.
Christian Bishop had all 12 of his points in the second half and Marcus Zegarowski had seven points and eight assists for the Bluejays (10-2), who scored the final six points.
Romello White had a season-high 18 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double and Alonzo Verge Jr. had 19 points for the Sun Devils (8-4), who have lost two straight after suffering a 96-56 loss to Saint Mary’s on Wednesday.
Rob Edwards' dunk with 1:10 remaining cut Creighton’s lead to 61-60 before Ballock hit his fourth 3-pointer with 56 seconds remaining to push the lead to 64-60. After a free throw by Zegarowski, Ballock’s break-away dunk completed the scoring as the Sun Devils missed their final four - and six of their last seven - field goals attempts.
MORE BASKETBALL: Omaha held off Montana 87-82 in overtime Saturday afternoon behind 24 points off the bench from senior KJ Robinson. The Mavericks closed out non-conference play going 6-0 at home, and are currently on an 11-game winning streak at Baxter Arena. With 2:05 remaining in the extra frame, Robinson missed the front end of two free throw attempts, but drained the second to tie the game 77-77. Matt Pile would later give the Mavericks (7-8, 0-0) the lead for good with 43 seconds left on the clock with a pair of free throws to give Omaha an 81-79 advantage. ... The top-ranked Concordia women bounced back from their first loss of the season Friday to win a day later at the Southeastern Christmas Invitational in Lakeland, Florida. Concordia improved to 12-1 with a 97-55 win over William Carey. The Bulldogs started strong, hitting 7 of 11 three-point shots in the first quarter and leading 17-2 early. Concordia freshman Taylor Farrell had 18 points and senior Philly Lammers added 12 points and 12 rebounds in 18 minutes. ... Wisconsin-River Falls shot 64% from the field in the second half and knocked off Nebraska Wesleyan 84-82 in men's basketball Saturday in River Falls, Wisconsin. The Falcons (6-3) outscored the Prairie Wolves 47-42 in the second half. Wisconsin-River Falls made 18 of 30 three-pointers to finish with a higher percentage from beyond the arc (60%) than on two-pointers (48%). No. 8 Nebraska-Wesleyan (10-2) lost despite a huge game from Nate Schimonitz, who was 16-for-26 from the field for 39 points.
HOCKEY: Arizona State scored four goals in the second period to defeat Omaha 5-4 in Omaha. The Mavericks (7-8-2) got goals from Taylor Ward, Teemu Pulkkinen, Zach Jordan and Nolan Sullivan.