NU-Area news

MORE BASKETBALL: Omaha held off Montana 87-82 in overtime Saturday afternoon behind 24 points off the bench from senior KJ Robinson. The Mavericks closed out non-conference play going 6-0 at home, and are currently on an 11-game winning streak at Baxter Arena. With 2:05 remaining in the extra frame, Robinson missed the front end of two free throw attempts, but drained the second to tie the game 77-77. Matt Pile would later give the Mavericks (7-8, 0-0) the lead for good with 43 seconds left on the clock with a pair of free throws to give Omaha an 81-79 advantage. ... The top-ranked Concordia women bounced back from their first loss of the season Friday to win a day later at the Southeastern Christmas Invitational in Lakeland, Florida. Concordia improved to 12-1 with a 97-55 win over William Carey. The Bulldogs started strong, hitting 7 of 11 three-point shots in the first quarter and leading 17-2 early. Concordia freshman Taylor Farrell had 18 points and senior Philly Lammers added 12 points and 12 rebounds in 18 minutes. ... Wisconsin-River Falls shot 64% from the field in the second half and knocked off Nebraska Wesleyan 84-82 in men's basketball Saturday in River Falls, Wisconsin. The Falcons (6-3) outscored the Prairie Wolves 47-42 in the second half. Wisconsin-River Falls made 18 of 30 three-pointers to finish with a higher percentage from beyond the arc (60%) than on two-pointers (48%). No. 8 Nebraska-Wesleyan (10-2) lost despite a huge game from Nate Schimonitz, who was 16-for-26 from the field for 39 points.