The Nebraska swim team is sending five Huskers to the CSCAA National Invitational Championship, which begins Thursday in Elkhart, Indiana.

JoJo Randby qualified for the B Cut with her school-record 100-yard breaststroke at the Big Ten Championships, where she finished seventh in 1 minute, 0.7 seconds. She also had a B time in the 200 breaststroke.

Sarah Barton qualified with a B time of 4:15.60 in the 400 individual medley at the Big Ten meet, along with C times in the 200 butterfly and 200 IM.

Gabby Donahue, Caitlin Cairns and Giulia Marchi met relay time standards to qualify for individual C final events.

SOFTBALL: The Huskers entered the D1Softball.com poll this week at No. 24 after a 5-0 week improved their record to 14-6, including a win over then-No. 19 Arizona.