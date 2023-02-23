Doane men's wrestling placed nine athletes on this season's All-GPAC list, tying the program record set last season. Leading the charge was wrestler of the year Baagii Boldmaa, a senior from Mongolia.

Boldmaa has won the award for the third consectutive season and is the only GPAC wrestler to receive the honor three times in a career. He takes a 30-0 record at 141 pounds into the NAIA National Championships.

Daniel Vargas (125), Nate Lendt (149) and Bradley Antesberger (197) were also first-team selections for the Tigers, joining Boldmaa.

Concordia's Issiah Burks was named to the All-GPAC first team at 165 pounds.

TRACK: Concordia had 59 athletes recognized as All-GPAC indoor award winners as well as women's indoor coach of the year Matt Beisel. Bulldog freshman and Lincoln Lutheran grad Adrianna Rodencal was named women's indoor athlete of the year. Rodencal won GPAC titles for 60 meter hurdles and the 200, plus a second-place finish in the 60 dash for 28 points. Beisel was also named the NAIA Midwest women's coach of the year on Thursday. ... Doane women garnered two of the top honors as Annika Pingel won GPAC track performance of the meet and Allison Skala took the field performance. Pingel ran a time of 1 minute, 35.47 seconds to win the 600 and Skala hit a season-best throw of 47 feet, 5 inches in the shot put.

BASKETBALL: Lincoln East grad Jordan Janssen, a fifth-year senior at Wayne State, earned All-NSIC first-team honors Thursday. Janssen led the Wildcats in scoring (20.6) and rebounding (8.3), ranking third in the NSIC in rebounds and fourth in scoring. He also ranked third in free throws made (130), sixth in field goal percentage (.541), seventh in blocked shots per game (1.0) and tied for 11th in assists (3.1). He scored in double figures in all 27 games played this season.