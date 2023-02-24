The Nebraska beach volleyball team opened its season Friday with a pair of sweeps at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers beat Wayne State 5-0 in the morning, then repeated the feat against Park in the evening. Between the two Husker matches, Park defeated Wayne State 4-1.

The Nebraska pairs of Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez, Merritt Beason and Harper Murray, Ally Batenhorst and Bergen Reilly, and Laney Choboy and Lindsay Krause played both matches and won in two-set sweeps. Carolina Jurevicius and Hayden Kubik got a sweep against Wayne State, and Maisie Boesiger and Andi Jackson swept Park.

TENNIS: The Nebraska women beat Colorado 4-1 at the Dillon Tennis Center. Samantha Alicea and Raphaelle Lacasse at No. 1 and Isabel Adrover Gallego and Anfisa Danilchenko at No. 2 won to secure the doubles point for the Huskers. Alicea added a win in singles, along with Jillian Roa and Lucy Loy. … The Husker men fell to No. 14 Arizona 4-1 on the first day of the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Alabama. William Gleason won at No. 4 singles for Nebraska's only point.

GYMNASTICS: The Nebraska women host the Big Five meets this weekend, competing in Saturday's second session at noon against No. 13 Ohio State, No. 18 Minnesota, No. 19 Michigan State and Rutgers. No. 3 Michigan won Friday's first session against No. 23 Illinois, No. 20 Iowa, No. 21 Maryland and Penn State.