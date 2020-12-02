NU/AREA NEWS

The Lincoln Stars' schedule is on the move again.

For the third time this season a scheduled home opener at the Ice Box has been moved. The Stars were set to take on the Des Moines Buccaneers on Dec. 11 at the Ice Box, but have switched home games. Lincoln will now travel to Des Moines, Iowa, on Dec. 11, while the Bucs will visit Lincoln Jan. 8. All tickets purchased for the Dec. 11 will be honored Jan. 8.

Lincoln will now open at home Dec. 12 against the Omaha Lancers. The Stars are set to play 11 games in January, and by swapping the home game with Des Moines will play at the Ice Box eight times in that stretch. The Stars will open at the Ice box with three straight home games in 2021 and close out January with four consecutive games at home.

The Stars continue on the road Thursday, Friday and Saturday against the Fargo Force in Fargo, North Dakota.

TRACK: Nebraska coach Gary Pepin announced the addition of seven athletes to the program Tuesday. The Husker women added five, with three coming outside of the United States. Mikaelle Assani of Karlsruhe, Germany, is the reigning U20 long jump champion in 2020. Ramonia Clarke (Craighead, Jamaica, sprints), Ashlyn Giles (Leesport, Pennsylvania, throws), Brooklyn Miller (St. Joseph, Missouri, jumps and throws) and Ella Nisula (Oulu, Finland, jumps and hurdles) join the women's team. Nisula won the Finnish U20 national title in the triple jump. On the men's side, Joey Daniels (hurdles) is a graduate transfer from Princeton. The Huskers also added Germany's Till Steinforth. His personal-best decathlon score of 7,270 would rank No. 1 in the United States in 2020.

