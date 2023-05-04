NU/Area news
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird beats former state Sen. Suzanne Geist in contentious race.
A couple of Nebraska’s top performers from the last few seasons will get their chance at making an NFL roster.
Nebraska is known for going after speed on the recruiting trail — and "Speedy" Nettles fits the bill. Plus, which Nebraska coaches visited Dyl…
Sen. Merv Riepe says he stands firm on his deciding vote that blocked a bill to sharply limit abortion rights in Nebraska.
As was the case in the primary election, Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, won a significant portion of early ballots, which were the first results re…