Wilson, who won the shot put title with a 68-foot, 5-inch toss, was named the Big Ten men's field athlete of the championships. A three-time All-American at Washington before transferring to Nebraska, Wilson is ranked No. 2 in the shot put going into next week's NCAA Indoor Championships. His throw ranks second in Nebraska history.

BASKETBALL: Nebraska Wesleyan's Peter Lash was named first-team all-American Rivers Conference for the second time. The sophomore from Charlotte, North Carolina, averaged 8.1 rebounds per game to rank second in the conference while shooting 47% from the floor, 41.5% on threes and 79.3% on free throws. ... Nebraska-Kearney's women's head coach Carrie Eighmey was awarded the MIAA Coach of the Year Tuesday. Eighmey has led UNK to a 27-3 record and a third consecutive NCAA II Tournament berth. Klaire Kirsch (second team), Shiloh McCool (second team) Elisa Backes (third team) and Sarah Schmitt (honorable mention) received MIAA honors. ... Dordt went into Jamestown's building Tuesday and defeated the Jimmies 86-81 in the GPAC men's tournament championship. Both teams earn an automatic spot in the NAIA Tournament. ... Briar Cliff won the women's GPAC Tournament Championship Tuesday with a 86-69 win over Dordt. The Chargers never trailed and shot 58.2% from the field. Both teams advance to the NAIA Tournament field.