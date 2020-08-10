NU/Area news

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Omaha's Alex Schaake got off to an outstanding start at the U.S. Amateur on Monday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on the Oregon coast.

Schaake fired a 3-under-par 69 to sit in a tie for eighth place after the first of two stroke play qualifying rounds. The top-64 finishers in stroke play will advance to the match play bracket.

Norfolk's Luke Kluver also opened with a solid round, shooting a 2-over 73 on Bandon Trails to finish the day in a tie for 76th in the 264-player field.

Kluver will play Bandon Dunes on Tuesday while Schaake plays Bandon Trails.

Schaake's round featured an eagle on the 403-yard par-4 seventh hole, kick-starting an eagle-birdie-birdie finish to his front nine. The Iowa Hawkeye finished with an eagle and five birdies on the day.

Kluver was steady, making two birdies, four bogeys and 14 pars in his round.

Schaake will tee off in the first group of the day Tuesday, starting his round at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (9 a.m. Central). Kluver will tee off at 11:13 a.m. Pacific (1:13 Central).

COLLEGE SPORTS: The Summit League announced Monday it is postponing its fall sports to the spring this season. The Summit League, which includes Nebraska-Omaha, offers men's and women's cross country, soccer and volleyball in the fall.

