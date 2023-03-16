Former Nebraska volleyball player Nicklin Hames has taken a full-time job with Volleyball Club Nebraska, the largest club volleyball organization in Lincoln owned and operated by former Husker Maggie Griffin.

Hames completed five years as a player for Nebraska in December. She was a second-team All-American in 2020 and Nebraska’s starting setter in two national championship matches.

Hames will be an assistant director for VCN working in coaching and administrative duties. Hames had already been working for VCN this winter as a coach for the 16 elite team. Hames' parents are each club volleyball directors in her home state of Tennessee.

Hames was scheduled to be a graduate assistant for the Huskers this season. Hames told the Journal Star she still plans to have a role with the Nebraska volleyball team during the 2023 season.

BASEBALL: Nebraska baseball's series against Nicholls will be reduced to two games after rainy weather conditions led to the cancellation of Thursday's contest. Originally scheduled as a four-game series in Lincoln, near-freezing weather conditions prompted Nebraska to relocate the series to Manhattan, Kansas. Nebraska and Nicholls couldn't outrun the weather, though. Nebraska and Nicholls will now play a two-game doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.

TENNIS: The Nebraska women (10-2) open Big Ten play on Friday, hosting Michigan at Dillion Tennis Center. That dual is set to start at 11 a.m. The Husker will also take on Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

GYMNASTICS: The No. 6 Nebraska men are set to host No. 7 Ohio State and No. 14 Greenville for th final regular-season meet of the season at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The meet will be hosted at the Devaney Center.

GOLF: The Nebraska women's golf team will take on its strongest field of the season to date when the Huskers travel to Arizona for the Mountain View Collegiate, starting Friday. The Huskers will be part of a 17-team field that features 16 GolfStat Top 100 teams, including No. 6 San Jose State, No. 23 Ohio State, No. 26 Iowa State, No. 34 Arkansas, No. 36 Houston, No. 37 TCU, No. 41 New Mexico, No. 42 Tulsa and No. 44 North Texas among the nine teams ranked ahead of No. 49 Nebraska. No. 50 North Carolina rounds out the 11 teams ranked among the top 50 in the nation.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The Nebraska beach volleyball team won a pair of matches at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center on Thursday in Chula Vista, Calif. Nebraska picked up a 5-0 sweep over San Diego Mesa and a 4-1 win against Grossmont. The Huskers improved to 11-5 on the season. NU will now travel to Irvine, California, to play Saddleback College and Orange Coast College on Friday, followed by Irvine Valley College and Hope International on Saturday to conclude the beach season.