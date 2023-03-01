The Concordia women's basketball team will be a No. 8 seed in the NAIA Tournament, venturing to Kentucky for the second year in a row.

The Bulldogs will face No. 9 Columbia College (Missouri) in the first round of the Thomas More pod on March 7.

As a program, Concordia has qualified for the 12th straight year and for the 22nd time in history.

In the men's tournament, Concordia earned one of the last at-large bids as a No. 15 seed and will play No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan on March 7 in Park City, Kansas. Peru State will play as a No. 6 seed against No. 11 Mayville State on March 7 in Jamestown, North Dakota.

MORE BASKETBALL: Concordia had four members of its men's basketball team receive All-GPAC recognition this week. Noah Schutte, a Laurel-CC graduate, was named to the first team averaging 20 points per game. Gage Smith was named second team. Tristan Smith and Brad Bennett (Mount Michael) were honorable mention. … Doane's Brady Timm, a sophomore from Yutan, was named first team All-GPAC this week after averaging 20.3 points per game. Teammate Alec Oberhauser made the second team. … The Concordia women's team had five Bulldogs receive GPAC recognition. Taysha Ruston was named to the first team for the third time. Abby Krieser, (Lincoln North Star) and Sadie Powell were named to the second team. Kendal Brigham (Wahoo) and Mackenzie Toomey (Lincoln Southeast) received honorable mention. … The Doane women's team had three players earn conference honors. Mak Hatcliff, a sophomore from Beatrice who averaged 21.6 points per game to lead the team in scoring for the second straight season, was named first team All-GPAC. Macy Holtz was named to the second team, and Megan Chambers was honorable mention. ... Creighton's Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly were named to the women's All-Big East first team.

TENNIS: Nebraska's Shunya Maruyama was named the men's Big Ten Athlete of the Week after winning his singles match and, with Roni Hietaranta, a doubles match against Alabama. Nebraska (7-5) swept Ball State 4-0 in La Jolla, California on Thursday… The Huskers' Samantha Alicea was named the women's Big Ten Athlete of the Week after going 3-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles with Raphaelle Lacasse.

SOFTBALL: Nebraska (9-6) heads to the Hillenbrand Invitational on Friday in Tuscon, Arizona. The Huskers will play five games including No. 16 Arizona. NU opens with Weber State at 11 a.m. followed by TAMU-Commerce Friday.

GYMNASTICS: The Nebraska women's gymnastics team is set to take on Utah State and Alaska Anchorage on Friday in Logan, Utah. The meet is set for 8 p.m. NU is coming off a loss to No. 4 Michigan in a duak that saw numerous season highs.