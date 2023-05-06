Longtime rivals Doane and Concordia, the top two seeds in the GPAC baseball tournament, will face each other in the championship series next week.

Second-seeded Concordia (38-15) swept through its bracket in Seward, finishing Saturday with a 16-3 win over Morningside. Jaiden Quinn went 4-for-4 with two homers, five RBIs and two runs scored. Joey Grabanski went 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Christian Gutierrez pitched a complete game to improve to 6-1, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six.

The top-seeded Tigers (41-10) had a more challenging path after losing in their bracket on Friday to Mount Marty in Crete. They followed that with a 16-0 elimination win over Briar Cliff on Friday, then Saturday swept the Lancers 10-4 and 14-11. In the final, Christian Yanez went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs, and Norris graduate Joe Osborn went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs.

The championship game will be Tuesday at Doane at 3 p.m.