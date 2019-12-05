NU/Area news

Gwen Egbert is retiring after seven seasons coaching Doane volleyball, the college announced.
Egbert compiled a 122-102 record with the Tigers, the win total the second-most in program history.
“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to have coached at Doane University,” Egbert said in a news release. “I have enjoyed the relationships that I have made with the players, coaches, and those in the athletic department. I’ve been truly blessed to be able to coach amazing athletes and work with people who share the same passion for volleyball that I do.”
Egbert came to Doane after a posting 700 victories and six state titles while coaching at Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South high schools. Earlier this fall she was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Assistant coach Jill Dawson will serve as Doane's director of volleyball operations until a replacement is hired.
SOCCER: Will Pointon scored on a penalty kick with less than 20 minutes to play and Hastings eked out a 1-0 victory Wednesday over William Carey to advance to the semifinals of the NAIA national men's soccer tournament in Irving, California. After a William Carey player received a red card in the 72nd minute for a tackle in the box, Pointon blasted his penalty kick at the middle of the goal and the Crusader goalkeeper had no chance after diving to his right. The Broncos will face Columbia (Missouri), a 2-1 winner over Oklahoma Wesleyan, in Friday's semifinals at 8:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL: Concordia's Lane Napier and Morningside's Bo Els, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, received NAIA All-American honorable-mention honors Thursday. Els received honors as an all-purpose back. Napier, a junior linebacker, had 108 tackles, including 10½ sacks.
VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska-Kearney's Rick Squiers was named the AVCA Division II Central Region coach of the year after leading the Lopers to a perfect regular season. UNK junior setter Madison Squiers was named the all-Central Region team, while teammates Julianne Jackson and Anna Squiers received honorable-mention honors. Wayne State senior Tarrin Beller was named to the all-Central Region team at middle blocker. ... Concordia's Tara Callahan (setter), Emmie Noyd (middle blocker) and Doane's Allison Kuenle (outside hitter) were named to the AVA NAIA all-West Central Region team, and Concordia's Camryn Opfer was named the region's freshman of the year. Opfer, a Seward graduate, entered Thursday's play in the NAIA Tournament with 297 kills and 294 digs. Kuenle is a three-time AVCA region honoree.