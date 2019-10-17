Three-time defending regular season conference champion Nebraska Wesleyan is the preseason favorite to retain its American Rivers Conference men’s basketball title, according to the coaches’ preseason poll released Thursday.
Entering its fourth year in the league under coach Dale Wellman, NWU received 63 points and seven of nine first-place votes. Simpson had the other two first-place votes and was second overall with 55 points, and Loras was third with 52.
The Prairie Wolves, conference tournament champion the past two years and NCAA Division III national champions in 2018, return six of their top eight scorers from last year’s 27-2 team. The Wolves were ranked No. 1 nationally almost the entire season before losing in the the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Four seniors — guards Nate Schimonitz, Jack Hiller and Nate Bahe and center Clay Reimers — averaged in double figures a year ago. Schimonitz is a three-time first-team all-conference selection who’s also a preseason All-American.
NWU begins practice Sunday before opening the season nine days later in an exhibition game at Division I College of Charleston on Oct. 29.
TENNIS: Nebraska's Jessica Aragon and Ellie Kuckelman won two qualifying matches Thursday at the ITA Central Regionals in Norman, Oklahoma, to advance to the event's singles draw. Aragon defeated Flavia Gutierrez of Oral Roberts 6-2, 7-5 and Kinga Kovacs of Bradley 6-2, 6-3. Kuckelman defeated Central Arkansas' Paulina Engback in straight sets and Bradley's Victoria Bronzetti 6-2, 6-3. Teammate Emma Worley lost her first qualifying match to Bradley's Bozana Lojpur 6-3, 6-1. She later won a consolation match over Allison Quammen of Arkansas State 6-0, 6-1. The regionals continue through Tuesday.