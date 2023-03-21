The Nebraska softball team opens its home season Wednesday with a game against Iowa State.

The Huskers (19-9) lead the Big Ten in batting average (.326), and are in the top three in the conference in runs (156), home runs (31) and slugging percentage (.549), among other categories.

The 4 p.m. game at Bowlin Stadium is a Red Out, with fans receiving free softball T-shirts while supplies last.

TENNIS: The Nebraska women take on Creighton at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Dillon Tennis Center. The Huskers swept the Bluejays 7-0 last season.