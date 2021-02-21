NU/Area news

A new doubles lineup helped lift the Nebraska women's tennis team to a 4-3 win at Wisconsin on Sunday.

Samantha Alicea and Kristina Novak played together for the first time this season and defeated the Badgers' Xinyu Cai and Nastasya Semenovski 7-5 at No. 1 doubles. NU Hayley Haakenstad and Chloe Kuckelman, also teaming up for the first time this year, added a 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles to give the Huskers a point.

That proved to be the difference as the Huskers and Badgers split the six singles matches.

Novak (No. 1), Claire Reifeis (No. 4) and Kuckelman (No. 5) won their singles matches to help NU improve to 3-1.

MORE TENNIS: Indiana won five singles matches en route to a 6-1 win against the Nebraska men at Dillon Tennis Center. Albert Sprlak-Puk was the Huskers' lone victor. He defeated the Hoosiers' Vikash Singh 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. NU's Victor Moreno Lozano lost to No. 48 Bennett Crane 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.

BASKETBALL: The Wayne State men clinched the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division championship with an 82-70 win against Augustana on Sunday in Wayne. Lincoln East graduate Jordan Janssen scored 17 points for the Wildcats, who improved to 10-6 overall and 10-4 in league play.

SWIMMING: The Nebraska Wesleyan women finished third and the men fourth at the Liberal Arts Championships on Saturday in Decorah, Iowa. Kennedy Carlson won the women's 100-yard butterfly in a school-record time of 1 minute, 1.84 seconds, while Esme Sipp won the women's 200 backstroke in 2:12.65. Lincoln East graduate Cael Dice won two events (100 backstroke and 100 butterfly) to lead the NWU men. Sam Kelly added a title in the 200 freestyle (1:45.33) for the Prairie Wolves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0