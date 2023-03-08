The Nebraska wrestling team qualified seven wrestlers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma March 16-18 with four earning a top-four seed or higher.

Mikey Labriola earned the Huskers highest seed with a No. 2 showing heading into the 174-pound weight class and has a chance to become Nebraska's first five-time All-American.

Liam Cronin (125) and Peyton Robb (157) both earned No. 3 seeds, while Brock Hardy (141) is four a four seed. It is Cronin's second NCAA bid, while Robb makes his third trip. Hardy, 27-5, is making his first tournament appearance.

197-pound Big Ten Champion Silas Allred is an eight seed. Bubba Wilson (165) and Lenny Pinto (184) will join the Huskers at the NCAA Tournament with No. 25 and No. 13 seeds, respectively. Allred will make his first appearance, while Wilson enters the tournament for the second consecutive year as the 25th seed. Pinto is also making his first NCAA Tournament.

Lincoln East alum Maxx Mayfield is seeded 18th at 165 pounds for Northwestern and Millard South's Isaac Truble is a sixth seed for NC State at 165.

TENNIS: Nebraska's William Gleason was named the Big Ten men's Athlete of the Week. The Lincoln native went 8-1 with a doubles and singles win over Ball State, and went 6-1 and runner-up finish at the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship in La Jolla, California..