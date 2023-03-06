Nebraska softball's Katelyn Caneda was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, leading the Huskers to a 5-0 record at the Hillenbrand Invitational.

Caneda, who is from Cerritos, California, went 8-for-17 and five RBIs in the five games. She had three multi-hit games and three extra-base hits, including a home run.

BASKETBALL: Sixth-seeded Omaha advanced to the Summit League championship to face South Dakota State after defeating Kansas City 69-60 Monday. Grace Cave led the Mavericks with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists. Elena Pilakouta scored 16 and grabbed 11 boards. ... Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year for a second consecutive season. The junior center led the conference in blocked shots with 2.2 per game.

SWIMMING: Kelsey Clairmont and Reagan Hinze both qualified for the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota from March 7-9. Hinze will dive in the three-meter preliminary on Tuesday and the one-meter on Wednesday. Clairmont competes in the platform preliminary on Thursday.