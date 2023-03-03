The Nebraska bowling team is in first place after the first day of the Big Red Invitational.

The No. 3 Huskers, one of seven ranked teams at the 10-team event, rolled to a 5,368 pinfall Friday at Hollywood Bowl. They went 2-3 overall with wins over Upper Iowa (1,165-1,015) and No. 17 Central Missouri (1,103-947), and losses to No. 20 Wisconsin-Whitewater (1,042-987), No. 21 Lincoln Memorial (1,086-1,048) and No. 4 Arkansas State (1,087-1,065).

The three-day event continues at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Huskers will open the day against Quincy, with matches scheduled against No. 13 Newman, No. 7 Youngstown State and Valparaiso.

BASEBALL: Nebraska catcher Josh Caron has been named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award. The sophomore native of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, is hitting .353 this season with three home runs, eight RBIs and seven runs.