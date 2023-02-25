The Concordia men's basketball team's run in the Great Plains Athletic Conference came to a close in a 95-77 semifinals loss to Jamestown on Saturday in North Dakota.

Noah Schutte scored 21 points for Concordia, but the Bulldogs couldn't slow Jamestown, which shot 53% from the field and got 33 points from Mason Walters, who made 13 of 15 shots.

MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL: The Bulldog women struggled shooting — 31.7% overall — in a 66-57 loss to Briar Cliff in the GPAC semifinals in Sioux City, Iowa. Abby Krieser scored 12 points for Concordia. Kennedy Benne scored 18 to lead Briar Cliff. … Tevin Smith scored 18 points to lead the Denver men past the Mavericks 72-61 in Denver. Marquel Sutton scored 13 to lead Omaha. … The Maverick women used a third-quarter surge to win 83-73 at Denver. Down by one point at halftime, Omaha outscored the Pioneers 26-15 in the third and held on from there. Grace Cave and Elena Pilakouta both scored 18 points for Omaha.

TENNIS: The Nebraska men beat Alabama 4-3 at the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Alabama. Will Gleason and Calvin Mueller won at No. 1 doubles, and Roni Hietaranta and Shunya Maruyama won at No. 3 to take the doubles point. Hietaranta, Maruyama and Nic Wiedenhorn won in singles to round out Nebraska's scoring.

WRESTLING: Three Doane women qualified for the NAIA National Championships at the KCAC Championships in York. Cristelle Rodriguez won at 130 pounds; Karina Vang (101) and Aevri Ciha (143) each finished second. The Tigers, in their inaugural season, finished sixth at the conference championship.