The Nebraska swimming and diving team picked up a pair of ninth-place finishes in the first session at the Big Ten Championships in Arbor, Michigan, including the third-fastest 200-yard medley relay in school history.

Gabby Donahue, Jojo Randby, Caitlin Cairns and Emily Haimes swam the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 39.55 seconds.

In the 800 freestyle relay, Shannon Stott, Lexi Kucera, Gena Jorgenson and Giulia Marchi's mark of 7:12.14 was the fourth-fastest time in NU history.

BASEBALL: Nebraska Wesleyan was selected to finish sixth in the American Rivers Conference coaches poll. The Prairie Wolves received 25 points. Buena Vista was selected first with 64 points and received eight of the nine first-place votes.