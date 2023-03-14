A bitter cold and windy forecast has caused a shift in the Nebraska softball team's schedule this week.

The Huskers will play Omaha on Wednesday and travel to Kansas this weekend, but the schedule and start times have been altered.

Instead of one game against the Mavericks, NU and Omaha will play a doubleheader Wednesday in Omaha, with first pitch slated for 4 p.m.

Nebraska was planning to play in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as part of the Rock Chalk Classic. Now, the Huskers will play two games Sunday — vs. Kansas City at 11 a.m. and vs. Kansas at 1:30 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska beach volleyball capped off its Hawaii trip with a 5-0 loss to the Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu on Tuesday. Merritt Beason and Harper Murray pushed their match to a third set, but fell 17-21, 21-15, 15-7 to Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo. The Huskers are 9-5 and finish the season on Saturday in Irvine, Calif.

GOLF: Nebraska women finished in ninth place at the Briar's Creek Invitational in Johns Island, S.C. Kelli Ann Strand and Miu Takahashi were the top placers, finishing tied for 18th at 218 strokes. Megan Whittaker also was tied for 29th.

BASKETBALL: Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. The winner will be announced on April 2nd at the Final Four in Houston. ... Concordia's Gage Smith was selected as a NAIA second-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators. He is the third Bulldog to be selected in the past 10 seasons. Smith graduated with a 4.0 grade point average in business administration.