NU/area news

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will host Rutgers at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The event will be closed to fans, but available on BTN Plus.

The Huskers (1-3, 1-2 Big Ten) are coming off a third-place showing at the Michigan State triangular.

Rutgers seeks its first win after an 0-3 start.

Nebraska's average team score this season is 194.458, which ranks 34th in the country. Rutgers' average is 192.625.

RIFLE: Saturday's virtual match between Nebraska and Akron was canceled because of inclement weather. The No. 6 Huskers will next compete Feb. 13 at Army.

TENNIS: The Nebraska women collected five total wins in the second day of the three-day Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin. Maja Makoric claimed one of three Huskers' singles triumphs versus Iowa. Chloe Kuckelman and Hayley Haakenstad earned a doubles win versus Wisconsin. Play concludes Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m.

GOLF: Nebraska's Jack Lundin finished 3-1 at the Big Ten Match Play Championships with a win Saturday over Maryland's Will Koras 5 and 4 in Palm Coast, Florida. His was the only individual victory of the day for the Huskers, who first fell 4-0-1 to Rutgers before dropping their match against Maryland 3-1-1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0