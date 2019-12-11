NU/area news

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten preseason poll, the conference announced Wednesday.
The Huskers, who are coming off a third-place finish at last season's NCAA Championships, also are ranked No. 5 in the preseason CGA poll.
NU returns five All-Americans — seniors Jake Bonnay and Josh Martin, junior Griffin Kehler, and sophomores Khalil Jackson and Charlie Giles. Bonnay and Kehler were named Big Ten gymnasts to watch.
Michigan was picked to win the Big Ten. The Wolverines were followed by Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa.
Stanford is ranked No. 1 in the CGA poll. Oklahoma is No. 2, Michigan is third and Illinois is fourth.
BASKETBALL: The NAIA Division II top-ranked Concordia women remained unbeaten following an 88-77 win against No. 8 Morningside in Sioux City, Iowa. Grace Barry had 20 points and 10 assists, along with 10 steals to record a triple-double, and Philly Lammers had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bulldog charge. Concordia (10-0) raced to a 27-12 lead after the first quarter and shot 47.8% from the field for the game. ... Five players scored in double figures in leading No. 14 Arizona to a 99-49 win against Omaha in men's basketball. Chase Jeter and Josh Green each scored 15 points for the Wildcats. KJ Robinson led UNO with 15 points. Arizona shot 57% from the field while Omaha shot 27%.
HOCKEY: Former Lincoln Stars goaltender Cayden Primeau made 35 saves to pick up his first win in the NHL, a 3-2 overtime victory against Ottawa. Primeau is now 1-1, after suffering a 3-2 loss to Colorado Dec. 5 in his NHL debut.