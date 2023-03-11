The Nebraska rifle team took sixth place at the NCAA Championships Saturday behind an aggregate score of 4,706 at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron Ohio.

The Huskers shot a score of 2,366 Saturday in air rifle after competing in small bore Friday.

Nebraska freshman Vitoria Watts finished 14th with a 594 in air rifle, while All-American and smallbore champion Cecelia Ossi added a 593 for 18th.

Ossi topped the Huskers with a 1,183 aggregate score and helped cap the fourth-highest smallbore score in school history.

GYMNASTICS: Emma Spence led the Nebraska women with two of the Huskers' three individual titles Saturday at the Masters Classic at Devaney. Spence set a career-high of 9.975 in the uneven bars to claim the event in Nebraska's regular-season finale and added the all-around title with a 39.650. Kylie Piringer took the floor for Nebraska with a 9.925. Nebraska finished second overall, scoring a 197.275. Denver took the top spot with a 197.375. Air Force finished in third with a 193.925.

TENNIS: The Nebraska men used a the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead over the Mavericks Saturday at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center and added three singles victories in a 4-0 win over Omaha. Roni Hietaranta picked up a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles to secure the victory.

SWIMMING: Gabby Donahue captured fourth in the 100 IM finals in :55.71 seconds and the Huskers finished 14th in the CSCAA National Invitational Championships with 235 points in Elkhart, Indiana. Donahue's finish with Nebraska's fourth top-five finish of the week. Sarah Barton finished 11th in the 200 butterfly.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska edged Texas 3-2 Saturday in the Heineken Queen's Cup in Honolulu, Hawaii, but fell 4-1 to No. 14 Washington in the Huskers' second game of the day. Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez only needed two sets at No. 1 in a 21-16, 21-19 victory to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead over the Longhorns and with a 2-1 lead later in the match Laney Choboy and Lindsey Krause secured the victory at No. 4, taking the final two sets and an 18-21, 21-14, 15-12 victory. Merritt Beason and Harper Murray picked up the lone win over Washington 21-18, 21-14.