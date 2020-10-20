NU/area news, 10/21

Nebraska volleyball player Jazz Sweet was cited for driving under the influence and later alleged to have been involved in what police are calling a hit-and-run crash, according to a report by the Lincoln Police Department.
Sweet, 21, received the citation after she was pulled over near 13th and M streets shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.
Later that morning, a Lincoln man called police and told them his parked pickup had been hit by another vehicle, according to the accident report, and he believed it was the car parked near the turn lane to 13th Street.
Police believe paint transfer on the truck and a nearby dumpster along M Street matched those on Sweet's vehicle, which was towed from the scene following the traffic stop.
Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said that, as of Tuesday evening, Sweet had been cited only for the DUI.
According to police records, Sweet's blood-alcohol content was 0.266, which is more than three times the legal limit to drive.
Sweet is a senior outside hitter from Topeka, Kansas. She played in all 33 matches in 2019, hitting .278 while recording 327 kills and 85 digs.
MORE VOLLEYBALL: Former Nebraska volleyball player Amber Rolfzen has joined the coaching staff at Bradley as the volunteer assistant coach. Rolfzen retired from a four-year professional volleyball career in the spring. Her final pro season in Italy ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also played in Germany and France. At Nebraska, Rolfzen made a position switch after two seasons and became a two-time All-American at middle blocker, helping the Huskers win the national championship in 2015.
BASKETBALL: Logan Seiser has been hired by the Nebraska women’s basketball program as video and creative content coordinator. Seiser comes to Nebraska after spending the past two seasons as an assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. He also served as the head coach of the junior varsity team and led the team’s social media efforts. While in college he worked with the Iowa State women’s basketball program. Seiser replaces Katie Adams, who was Nebraska's director of recruiting operations and video coordinator. Adams recently took a job outside of college athletics.
