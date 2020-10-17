Nov. 7 at Northwestern

Ratings power

3 stars. It's never flashy with Northwestern, and the way that offense has played in recent years has made it downright ugly. While games between these two teams are always close, nobody is exactly clamoring to see the matchup in prime time.

Sneak peek

Northwestern-Nebraska games are almost always close. This one will probably be that way, too. Nebraska won last year's game 13-10 in Lincoln. But the Huskers should expect the Wildcats to be much better offensively this season. They hired a new offensive coordinator, Mike Bajakian, who takes over a unit that last season averaged -- get this -- 4.5 yards per pass attempt. That ranked last nationally.

Ah, but 14th-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald welcomes graduate transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who threw for 351 yards for Indiana in its 38-31 win in Lincoln last season. As for the Wildcat defense, it'll be ornery as ever, led by two-time All-Big Ten selection Paddy Fisher.

Plot twist