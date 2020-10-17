Nov. 27 at Iowa

7 stars. You know what you're getting with the Hawkeyes: low-scoring, fundamentally sound football. While that may be good for 7-10 wins a year, it doesn't always make for exciting viewing from your couch. In other words, the perfect post-Thanksgiving chaser for Husker fans.

Iowa has won five straight in the series, but the past two have been three-point decisions. As is the case with Nebraska-Wisconsin, it's time for the Huskers to end the futility. It's gotten ridiculous. Thing is, though, Iowa just finished a five-year stretch with 47 victories. The Hawkeyes were 10-3 last season. Kirk Ferentz has the program to a point where it doesn't rebuild, it reloads. It's no wonder NU has so much trouble in this series. The Hawkeyes must replace quarterback Nate Stanley, but they return four starting offensive linemen and added Coy Cronk, a graduate transfer who started 40 games at Indiana. Ferentz pushes forward with only five returning starters on defense, but defensive coordinator Phil Parker has a knack for sustaining a high level of consistency.