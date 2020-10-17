Nov. 21 vs. Illinois

Ratings power

2 stars. While the Illini men's basketball team will be must-see TV this fall and winter, the same cannot be said for the football squad. At least right now. And with no nonconference games to pad the record, Lovie is going to have his work cut out for him to get Illinois back to a bowl game.

Sneak peek

You just don't get many easy weeks in the Big Ten. Nebraska had to rally to beat Illinois last season in Champaign, Illinois, trailing by 14 points on three different occasions before prevailing 42-38. This season, the Illini will be even stronger. "I talked about 15 freshmen starting three years ago," fifth-year Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "Those are the seniors now. We're older now. We have great leadership at every position." Most important, Illinois has a returning starter at quarterback in Brandon Peters, who led the team to a bowl game last season (a 35-20 loss to California in the Redbox Bowl).

Plot twist