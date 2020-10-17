Nov. 14 vs. Penn State

Ratings power
9 stars. If Nebraska is somehow 2-1 going into this game, there are going to be a lot of eyes tuned in. And Penn State is already a draw as the second-best team in the league behind Ohio State.
Sneak peek
Nebraska fans may want to hide the women and children from this one. Simply put, it looks to be a bad matchup for Nebraska, as Penn State appears to be the best running team on the Husker schedule. PSU has an excellent stable of running backs headlined by Journey Brown, who surpassed 100 rushing yards in four of last season's final five games — including a 202-yard outburst against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.
The Nittany Lions amassed 396 rushing yards in that game. They're powerful and explosive on the ground, and will face a Husker team that last season allowed 5.7 rushing yards per attempt in Big Ten play. Gulp.
Plot twist
Even with outside linebacker Micah Parsons off to the NFL, Penn State's defense is one of the Big Ten's best. But it struggled last season defending the pass, and that's an area Nebraska can exploit.
The main cast
TE Pat Freiermuth. As tough a matchup as there is in the league, Freiermouth will break Penn State's record for career touchdown receptions by a tight end this season. The Nittany Lion receiver corps is very young, so expect Freiermuth to take on an even bigger role.
QB Sean Clifford. In his first season as a starter, Clifford threw for 2,654 yards and rushed for 402. The big question will be how new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca deploys the dual threat.
RB Brown. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns last season.
Schedule
O24, at Indiana; O31, Ohio State; N7, Maryland; N14, at Nebraska; N21, Iowa; N28, at Michigan; D5, at Rutgers; D12, Michigan State.
