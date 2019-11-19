Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Claire is a single mom with five daughters -- ages 9, 8, 6 (twins) and 3. She works 40 hours per week, but her pay is just a little more than minimum wage and it is difficult to cover rent and utilities, let alone keep five growing children in clothes. Her car does not have heat and she doesn’t have enough money to pay for the repairs. Please help with money for her car and gift cards so she can buy food and clothing for her family. Contact Curt at 402-471-3700.