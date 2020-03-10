North Dakota, Canadian oil producers at disadvantage when crude prices are low

West Texas Intermediate — the benchmark U.S. oil price — fell 26.1% Monday and settled at $30.49 per barrel, the lowest mark since it briefly dipped below $30 in early 2016. That was effectively below the break-even cost of a new shale oil well in the U.S., data from Rystad Energy show. By midday Tuesday, WTI had recovered somewhat to $33.50.

The oil patch won’t just suddenly shut down. Sustained low prices “take a while to work their way through the system,” Fielden said. “The U.S. will supply a lot of oil to the market, whether or not it wants it.”

Lynn Helms, director of North Dakota’s Department of Natural Resources, said in a statement that it “typically takes three to six months for this type of price drop to impact oil and gas activity.”

Unless prices rebound in the next 30 to 60 days, “we can expect to see an impact to production and (oil) field activity,” Helms added. “In both 2008 and 2015, similar price drops took two years for prices to fully recover.”

North Dakota is the nation’s second-largest oil-producing state after Texas, and the fracking boom since the late 2000s has transformed the state’s economy and fortified its tax coffers. However, Helms noted that North Dakota’s current budget forecast is based on oil prices well above $30 per barrel.