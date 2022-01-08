Normalizing but not back to normal: The US job market in 2022

The mixed picture of the U.S. labor market that emerged in 2021 isn’t going anywhere this year.

While the unemployment rate has been falling for months, the labor force participation rate has barely budged. Wages are rising, but not enough to offset inflation. Job openings remain well above pre-pandemic levels and employers are struggling to find qualified workers. And the virus itself continues to disrupt child care arrangements and raise health concerns, keeping many Americans on the sidelines.

Most of those trends are expected to linger into at least the first half of 2022, but economists are hopeful that — if the virus is under control — labor supply will start to normalize later this year.

Government figures Friday are projected to show that employers added 433,000 workers at the end of 2021, the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The labor force participation rate is forecast to tick up to 61.9%, still well shy of the 63.4% seen before the pandemic.

The survey period for the jobs report ended mid-month, so it’s doubtful the omicron variant of the coronavirus had any significant impact on the labor market in the latest data.