NOLAN FUELBERTH (captain)

𝙂𝙤𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙚𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The details: He made 72 saves and allowed only seven goals over 1,260 minutes of match time. Fuelberth had a 15-1 record as a starter. During a regular-season match against No. 1 Omaha Skutt, he didn’t allow a goal in regulation or overtime, and then made two saves in the shootout to help Southwest win the match.
What he’s known for: “Opposing coaches would most likely say he was a calming presence at the back who was very difficult to beat due to his positioning, strong hands and organization.” — Lincoln Southwest coach Derek Scheich