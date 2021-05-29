 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NOLAN FUELBERTH (captain)
0 comments

NOLAN FUELBERTH (captain)

  • Updated
  • 0
Super-State soccer portrait, 5.28

Lincoln Southwest's Nolan Fuelberth poses for a portrait Friday at Gretna High School. 

𝙂𝙤𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙚𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧

The details: He made 72 saves and allowed only seven goals over 1,260 minutes of match time. Fuelberth had a 15-1 record as a starter. During a regular-season match against No. 1 Omaha Skutt, he didn’t allow a goal in regulation or overtime, and then made two saves in the shootout to help Southwest win the match.

What he’s known for: “Opposing coaches would most likely say he was a calming presence at the back who was very difficult to beat due to his positioning, strong hands and organization.” — Lincoln Southwest coach Derek Scheich

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News