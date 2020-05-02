NOAH SCHUTTE

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (senior)

Football: The D-1 all-state receiver caught 69 passes for 1,096 yards and 19 TDs, while also making 53 tackles (three for losses) and intercepting six passes from his cornerback position.

Basketball: The first-team all-stater led the Bears to the D-1 state title by averaging 23.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. He became only the second player in Nebraska boys basketball history to finish with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.