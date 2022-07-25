No Tuition Increase at Wayne State College

For the second straight year, the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS) froze tuition at Wayne State College for the 2022-23 academic year. The Board also reduced the non-resident undergraduate tuition rate to match the resident rate to encourage out-of-state students to attend a State College in the hopes of further addressing Nebraska’s workforce shortage.

“At a time when students and their families are seeing rising inflation rates and increasing living costs, the Board of Trustees is seeking to ease that burden by managing our costs rather than raising tuition. Allowing our students to stay in school and complete their education by continuing to make a college education affordable for all Nebraskans,” said Jess Zeiss, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges.

According to Governor Pete Ricketts’ statement on June 10, 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation is at its highest point in over 40 years. Consumer prices have gone up 8.6% over the past year – a 40-year high for America.

The tuition freeze applies to undergraduate and graduate; resident and non-resident students; and online rates. The State Colleges are able to keep the same rates due to the support of the governor and Legislature.

“As Nebraska’s designated open-access institutions, it is vital that Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State College continue to be affordable for all students who dream of continuing their education,” said Dr. Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System. “We appreciate Governor Ricketts and our state senators for supporting our students, their families, and the NSCS. Affordability is one of the state colleges’ highest priorities as we work to increase degree attainment in Nebraska.”

2022-23 Tuition Rates Per Credit Hour Undergraduate – Resident $186 Undergraduate – Non-resident $186 Graduate – Resident $232.50 Graduate – Non-resident $465 Online – Undergraduate $299 Online – Graduate $380

Graduate rates for resident and non-resident students also remained at the previous rate. The Board also approved the continuation of the reduced online rates of $359 for Masters in Education.

The Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges vote was unanimous.

In-State Tuition Rates to Out-of-State Students

Wayne State College proudly announces a new One Rate at Wayne State tuition plan that offers in-state tuition rates to all undergraduate students pursuing in-person programs of study, regardless of their home state. The new universal in-state tuition rate, which begins Fall 2021, will save out-of-state students nearly $6,000 per year on tuition costs.

“Our new in-state tuition plan recognizes the value of a diverse student population made up of students from outside of Nebraska,” said Dr. Marysz Rames, President of Wayne State College. “This new rate also supports the college’s ongoing goal to grow the Nebraska workforce by attracting talented students to the state who often stay after graduation.”

The new One Rate at Wayne State plan sets WSC non-resident undergraduate tuition at one dollar above the resident undergraduate rate. The additional dollar will be waived by the college. The new rate applies to all new and returning undergraduate students in Fall 2021, as long as they are taking in-person classes.

“Wayne State has been serving non-resident students for a very long time,” said Kevin Halle, Director of Admissions at WSC. “The change to a single rate for tuition matches our commitment to remain affordable and give students an opportunity to save while they pursue a career they are most passionate about.”

“I have always been impressed by the number of students who attend Wayne State from out of state,” Rames said. “We have students pursuing degrees in our quality academic programs from 34 states. This new rate will allow us to make their pursuit of a life-changing four-year degree more affordable and make us more attractive to students who want to venture a little farther from home yet remain confident in a safe and supportive learning environment.”

“Wayne State has had a footprint out of state for a very long time due to our incentive programs for non-resident students,” Halle said. “Our former non-resident rate often rivaled the cost of a four-year degree at many institutions outside Nebraska. Now, we will become an even more affordable choice for non-resident students.”