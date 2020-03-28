No irons in the fire: Waffleman selling mix to make dough

The Waffleman was bracing for a busy April.

Bill Maltas had ordered a half-ton of waffle flour, readied his 30 waffle irons and had scheduled a dozen gigs already. Corporate events, Kiwanis, Kloefkorn Elementary, at least 200 people at a time.

The Methodists in Ogallala promised 400 mouths, enough to make the long trip from Lincoln worth his time.

Now, nothing. “My business has pretty much vaporized.”

That’s what happens, he said, when your business model relies on feeding groups of at least 200 and the coronavirus outlaws groups of more than 10.

Since assuming the role of Waffleman nearly five years ago, Maltas has made more than 200,000 waffles, once serving 1,300 during a single two-day event. It’s a full-time job, sometimes working him 60 hours a week.

“This is all I do,” he said.

But now he can’t. So he’s waiting to get paid for a recent event, his last source of waffle income. He’s selling 4-pound bags of his mix for $15, enough to make 30 to 40 waffles -- and including his secret recipe, so they taste like his. He’s giving them to the hungry.