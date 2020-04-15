Whether hockey or golf, Barrow wields a big stick

Nobody is more competitive than Owen Barrow.
Not only will the Lincoln North Star junior slam a drive close to 300 yards or hit a delicate chip with confidence, he can check you into the boards, too.
Barrow was poised to take over one of the top two spots on the North Star varsity team this spring before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had just finished another season with the Lincoln Junior Stars hockey team.
Golf and hockey both involve hitting an object with a stick and maintaining fundamentals. Both sports require a mental balance and plenty of practice.
But the similarities end there.
"I'm a right-handed golfer and a left-handed hockey player," Barrow said. "So, no, I don't have a slap shot swing. But I can play golf lefty and I might try a slap shot on the course sometime."
Meanwhile, Barrow has been making incremental improvements in his golf game.
"I was shooting in the low 100s as a freshman and broke into the 90s most of the time as our No. 4 golfer on varsity last year," he said. At the end of last season, he carded an 89 and finished 17th in the Lincoln Public Schools golf tournament toward the end of the season.
The goal this year was to get down to the 80s consistently, said Barrow, who has grown six inches taller and 30 pounds heavier since his freshman year.
North Star golf coach Scott Friesen said he has confidence in his defenseman/No. 1 or No. 2 golfer.
"He has worked on all parts of the game, and he understands that chipping and putting, hitting off the tee or getting out of trouble all come from work," Friesen said.
Barrow was also expected to take a leadership role for the Gators this season. Last year, four seniors had that role, led by state medalist Roarke Jensen.
"I think Owen's competitiveness and his desire to do well for himself on the golf course would have shown not just for him, but for all the young players on our team this year," Friesen said.
Barrow squeezes in study time and works hard to maintain his 4.0 grade-point average despite all his activities, part-time work and hanging out with friends.
"You try to find the balance to making every moment count and making sure you keep working at your studies as well as activities," Barrow said.
