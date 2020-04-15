Whether hockey or golf, Barrow wields a big stick

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nobody is more competitive than Owen Barrow.

Not only will the Lincoln North Star junior slam a drive close to 300 yards or hit a delicate chip with confidence, he can check you into the boards, too.

Barrow was poised to take over one of the top two spots on the North Star varsity team this spring before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had just finished another season with the Lincoln Junior Stars hockey team.

Golf and hockey both involve hitting an object with a stick and maintaining fundamentals. Both sports require a mental balance and plenty of practice.

But the similarities end there.

"I'm a right-handed golfer and a left-handed hockey player," Barrow said. "So, no, I don't have a slap shot swing. But I can play golf lefty and I might try a slap shot on the course sometime."

Meanwhile, Barrow has been making incremental improvements in his golf game.

"I was shooting in the low 100s as a freshman and broke into the 90s most of the time as our No. 4 golfer on varsity last year," he said. At the end of last season, he carded an 89 and finished 17th in the Lincoln Public Schools golf tournament toward the end of the season.