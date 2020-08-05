When I was a kid … CHARLIE COLÓN

The combination of Charlie Colón pitching to younger brother Mickey Colón spelled double trouble for opponents of the Nebraska Wesleyan University baseball team in 1991.
The two-man wrecking crew helped the Plainsmen win a conference championship that year, going 14-5 in the GPAC and 21-16 overall. Charlie Colón, a graduate transfer from the University of Nebraska, quickly asserted himself as the staff ace that season en route to team-high totals in strikeouts (64) and ERA (1.78). His seven wins earned a share of team-high honors.
The Colón-to-Colón battery combination lasted only one season at NWU, where Charlie had transferred in pursuit of his M.B.A. degree.
“That season, pitching to my younger brother at the college level was the most enjoyable season of my baseball career,” said Charlie, whose achievements in 1991 included first team All-Conference and All-Region laurels and Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors.
“I hardly ever shook Mickey off that season,” big brother reflected. “With us growing up together, he knew what I wanted to throw in nearly every situation,” said Charlie, whose arsenal was a mid-80s fastball mixed with an effective changeup.
Baseball and business
Today, many folks know the affable businessman and prolific public speaker as the owner and operator of the popular Chick-fil-A restaurant in SouthPointe Pavilions. Dyed-in-the-wool Husker baseball fans, though, will remember the 6-foot-tall righthander for his three years (1988-1990) as an NU catcher and relief pitcher, including some closer duties in 1990.
Colón’s emergence as a Husker hurler peaked during a four-game series at perennial power Oklahoma State, where the Huskers’ senior closer made three appearances against the eventual College World Series runner-up Cowboys and was nominated as the Huskers’ Big Eight Pitcher of the Week.
Colón helped the Huskers to a 42-26 overall record that season and a 12-12 finish in the league, good for third place in the Big Eight Conference.
Born with baseball
Charlie, now 51, says he was “two or three” years old when his grandfather, Vicente Colón – who came to the U.S. in 1929 from Puerto Rico and worked in the Admissions Department at Nebraska Wesleyan -- began throwing ground balls to him.
Charlie’s love of the game was nurtured by his parents. Floyd worked 42 years for the Nebraska Department of Labor; Fran Colón taught Career Education for nearly 30 years at Lincoln Northeast High School.
The family members left their mark at Northeast; both Floyd and Charlie are enshrined in the Rockets Athletic Hall of Fame. Mickey is also in the LNE HOF for having played with the Northeast baseball state champion runner-up team in 1990.
Charlie was a member of the Rockets’ baseball teams in the mid-1980s. He was named a first team All-City selection (1985 and ’86), honorable mention All-State (1985), first team All-State and Super-State (1986) and honorary captain of the All-City baseball team in 1986.
Charlie was also recognized for his academic prowess at UNL, earning Academic All-Big 8 Conference honors in 1989 and 1990, and being named a Phillips 66 Classroom Champion in 1990.
Yankee forever
Charlie, whose boyhood hero was Yankee catching legend Thurman Munson, was grateful that his job at Gallup, for whom he worked 24 years, gave him business-trip opportunities to travel to New York City, where he squeezed in trips to the stadium to see his beloved Yankees.
Charlie and his wife, Dawn, a pediatric nurse, are the parents of two children: daughter McKynzie, 20, is a junior at UNL and a Regents Scholar; son Cooper, 18, will be a freshman at Midland University, where he has been awarded a scholarship to play football.
