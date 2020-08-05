When I was a kid … CHARLIE COLÓN

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The combination of Charlie Colón pitching to younger brother Mickey Colón spelled double trouble for opponents of the Nebraska Wesleyan University baseball team in 1991.

The two-man wrecking crew helped the Plainsmen win a conference championship that year, going 14-5 in the GPAC and 21-16 overall. Charlie Colón, a graduate transfer from the University of Nebraska, quickly asserted himself as the staff ace that season en route to team-high totals in strikeouts (64) and ERA (1.78). His seven wins earned a share of team-high honors.

The Colón-to-Colón battery combination lasted only one season at NWU, where Charlie had transferred in pursuit of his M.B.A. degree.

“That season, pitching to my younger brother at the college level was the most enjoyable season of my baseball career,” said Charlie, whose achievements in 1991 included first team All-Conference and All-Region laurels and Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors.

“I hardly ever shook Mickey off that season,” big brother reflected. “With us growing up together, he knew what I wanted to throw in nearly every situation,” said Charlie, whose arsenal was a mid-80s fastball mixed with an effective changeup.

Baseball and business