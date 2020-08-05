You have permission to edit this article.
Welcome to our 2020 Baseball-Softball Guide
Welcome to our 2020 Baseball-Softball Guide

Stealing second base

The Harlan (Iowa) Cyclones' Cade Neve jumps for a catch as Lincoln Expo baserunner Auggie Ryan steals second base during a 10U tournament game at Optimist Youth Sports Complex on July 25.

 PHOTO BY KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

Are you confused by the sheer number of opportunities to try out for select baseball and softball programs?

Let this edition be your guide to making an informed decision. The youth baseball/softball edition is your guide devoted to youth diamond programs.

This edition represents a comprehensive compilation of baseball and softball tryout information unique to Lincoln.

You’ll find it’s also filled with other baseball topics and dance news, fitness, golf and more.

We hope this edition will serve as your handy reference guide as you choose the select program that’s just right for your child.

