U.S. Kids Local Tour adds high school division

As a high school golf coach, it was extremely hard to have a season – with exceptional players who were hard-working young athletes with a chance to win a state championship – taken away! However, golf is a sport conducive to social distancing, and during this pandemic, it is a benefit to have something that allows players to set goals and work to achieve them. This new division will allow these players to continue to improve their skills while enjoying physical and mental exercise.

As a parent, a high school coach and a U.S. Kids certified coach, I have seen the benefits of golf for kids on many levels. Teaching kids the lifelong game of golf and getting them to have fun and learn to compete early is the key. Now, more than ever, it is a good time for kids and adults to get out the golf clubs and learn a new sport, improve on skills you have always wanted, spend more family time together on the golf course and learn many life lessons.

The U.S. Kids Lincoln Tour has been a positive and safe environment for families to do just that during this pandemic. Tournaments started this past spring season, kids are playing and competing and learning to compete, and parents and family members are caddying while keeping the safety of players, families, staff members, volunteers and coaches the top priority.