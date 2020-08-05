U.S. Kids Local Tour adds high school division

High School golf seasons, team practices and team road trips – lost.
The opportunity to coach, witness growth by every player and encourage players to reach their goals – in both their physical and mental games – gone.
Unlike college players, high school players do NOT get another year back.
So, is everything lost for these young athletes? How can we ever find any benefits with golf during a pandemic? Well, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, golf courses are booming and golfers are playing. Tournaments are taking place, and players are getting in some competitions with organizations providing opportunities.
The U.S. Kids Local Tour has expanded to include an opportunity for these high school golfers to compete in girls' and boys' high school divisions. A fall season for these high school players and teams now presents itself with the expansion of the U.S. Kids Local Tour, providing tournaments on a variety of courses and an opportunity to earn points for each event, which determines the tour champion for that season. The winner of this new high school division will earn a Scotty Cameron putter, and the top five point earners will also take home prizes.
And, there is the opportunity to earn an invitation to compete at Pinehurst in the Teen World Championships, which includes the chance to play Pinehurst #2!
As a high school golf coach, it was extremely hard to have a season – with exceptional players who were hard-working young athletes with a chance to win a state championship – taken away! However, golf is a sport conducive to social distancing, and during this pandemic, it is a benefit to have something that allows players to set goals and work to achieve them. This new division will allow these players to continue to improve their skills while enjoying physical and mental exercise.
As a parent, a high school coach and a U.S. Kids certified coach, I have seen the benefits of golf for kids on many levels. Teaching kids the lifelong game of golf and getting them to have fun and learn to compete early is the key. Now, more than ever, it is a good time for kids and adults to get out the golf clubs and learn a new sport, improve on skills you have always wanted, spend more family time together on the golf course and learn many life lessons.
The U.S. Kids Lincoln Tour has been a positive and safe environment for families to do just that during this pandemic. Tournaments started this past spring season, kids are playing and competing and learning to compete, and parents and family members are caddying while keeping the safety of players, families, staff members, volunteers and coaches the top priority.
Anywhere from six to eight tournaments are scheduled for this coming U.S. Kids Lincoln Local Fall Tour for ages 5 to 18. The events will begin in late August and conclude with a Tour Championship in October at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course.
The mission of U.S. Kids Golf is to help kids have fun learning the lifelong game of golf and encourage family interaction that builds lasting memories. New players are welcome.
