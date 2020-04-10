Trails temporarily closed or rerouted near Wilderness Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department reminds the public of temporary trail closures and detours in the Wilderness Park and Jamaica North Trail areas due to multiple projects:

• Sanitary sewer and water and stream stability project: Wilderness Park trails on the east and west sides of Salt Creek at Old Cheney Road are rerouted via signs and the Jamaica North Trail. Periodic closures of the Jamaica North Trail will also be necessary. This project will continue into winter.

• Timber bridge replacement in Wilderness Park: The horse and bike trails leading to the timber and cable bridge just south of Yankee Hill Road and east of Highway 77 are now closed. Signs will be posted at Old Cheney Road and the 14th Street trailhead. There are no reroutes. This project is scheduled to be completed this summer.

• Low water crossing reconstruction near 14th Street trailhead: The trail is open, but signs will detour users south of the parking lot and along Rokeby Road to reach the west side of the park. This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of April.