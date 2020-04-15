Shirk moved to head of class for East golf team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln East senior Caleb Shirk was the lone Spartan when it came to varsity golf experience on the 2020 team.

His coach, Joe Schlegelmilch, was not worried about that in the least.

“Caleb has been a great leader,” Schlegelmilch said. “He was the only kid that we had who had played any varsity golf, but just from a leadership standpoint, you would have felt like he’d been a leader for the last several years on this team.”

And his game is plenty strong, too.

“He’s got a great swing,” Schlegelmilch said. “A natural, smooth swing. Really good driver accuracy.”

Shirk, who saw some varsity action as a sophomore, was on a senior-dominated team in 2019.

“He would have played for just about any other school,” Schlegelmilch said. “He was good enough to be able to play for anybody at the varsity level.

“He is a great kid, and a highly successful student who has a 4.438 GPA.”

Shirk’s next stop is Arizona State, where he plans to study accounting and data analytics.

First, he hopes to play a little more golf with his teammates.