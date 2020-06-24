Select baseball and softball tryout tips

Relax and have fun

This is not always easy because there is some stress associated with these tryouts. Parents need to encourage kids to relax and enjoy the tryout without worrying too much about the outcome. Having a friend along to try out for the same team can help to ease tension. Just don’t make it any more stressful than it already is. Maybe it’s better if you wait in the car or take a walk during your child’s tryout. Just consider what is going to keep things as loose as possible.

Make sure you are clear on the expenses

If you are making the jump from YMCA ball or Junior Saltdogs, you might be in for some sticker shock. It can cost hundreds (yes, sometimes thousands) of dollars to be part of a select program. Make sure you know the damage to your bank account before you sign up. What does it cost to play with this team? What does that cost include? Is it just the registration fee and then later on will I will be asked to cover more costs for uniforms, indoor practices, tournament fees, etc., or are those all rolled into the registration cost? That should be clearly spelled out before you accept an invitation to join a team. If they are not sure about the total cost, that might be a sign that they have other organizational issues. Ask about the extent of travel. How far will that travel extend? Will we be staying in hotels frequently or will we be close enough to home to avoid hotel costs? Farther away tournaments can require the use of vacation days for the parent. Is there ways to reduce my out of pocket expenses? Some programs have fundraisers to help with expenses. Ask about that, too.