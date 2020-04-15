Sander ascended to a lead role for LSW golf team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln Southwest junior Geran Sander knows how to win a golf tournament. He did it last year as the Silver Hawks’ No. 5 player.

That is why his coach, Jim Danson, had such high hopes for Sander before the Nebraska School Activities Association canceled the spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“He had a really fabulous sophomore year,” Danson said. “And this year (in practice), he really improved in all facets of his game. He got stronger both physically and mentally.

“He is playing right now the best I have seen him play.”

Sander is a big hitter, with 300-yard drives being the norm. Danson said Sander’s 6-3 frame has a lot to do with it. Those long drives helped him win the Southwest Invitational last year with a 71 at Wilderness Ridge. Danson said it helps that Sander has the ability to reach a lot of par-5s in two strokes.

“His long game is absolutely dynamite,” Danson said. “Especially with his long irons.”

Sander, the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour Player of the Year for 2019, tied for 27th at state last year. He was part of a Southwest team that finished second in Class A behind Creighton Prep. His scoring average was right around 80, a number he hoped to drop to the mid-70s.